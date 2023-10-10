Former Sarawak State Secretary Bujang Mohd Nor passes away age 88

KUCHING (Oct 10): Tan Sri Datuk Amar Bujang Mohd Nor, a former State Secretary of Sarawak, passed away today.

He was 88 years old.

Harwood Timber Sdn Bhd had announced the passing of its executive chairman on its Facebook page tonight.

Besides the company, Bujang had held positions in other organisations.

He was the State Secretary for eight years until his retirement in 1992. He had been a civil servant for 32 years and had served in various key positions in the government.

In 2015, he was appointed as acting Head of State for about a month.