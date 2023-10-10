Health Department announces Flying Doctor’s latest schedule for October

KUCHING (Oct 10): The Health Department has released the latest schedule for the Flying Doctor Service covering Samarahan, Sri Aman, Bintulu, Miri and Kapit divisions, from Oct 16 to 24.

For Samarahan Division, the service will be available at Plaie Atas in the morning of Oct 17 (Tuesday) while on Oct 18 (Wednesday), the service will be available at Pedawan in the morning, and Kampung Ijok in the afternoon.

For Sri Aman Division, the helicopter will be heading to Nanga Bawie at Ulu Lemanak in the morning of Oct 16 (Monday).

For Bintulu Division, the service will be available at Rumah Drick at Jelalong in the morning and Rumah Felix, both at Tubau, in the afternoon of Oct 20 (Friday).

The service will then be available at Rumah Robert in the morning and Long Biyak at Ulu Kakus in the afternoon on Oct 23 (Monday).

On Oct 24 (Tuesday), the health personnel will visit Rumah Renang in the morning and Rumah Jaling at Sigu in the afternoon.

In Miri Division, the service will be available at Ba Ajeng in the morning of Oct 16 (Monday); Ba Pakan in the afternoon of Oct 17 (Tuesday); Long Kawi in the morning of Oct 18 (Wednesday); and at Ba Data Bila in the morning of Oct 19 (Thursday).

As for Kapit Division, the service will be available at Rumah Ai Anak Jali at Balleh in the morning of Oct 16 (Monday); Long Unai in the morning of Oct 17 (Tuesday); Sang Anau in the morning and Batu Keling in the afternoon on Oct 18 (Wednesday); Long Jawe in the morning and Long Kebuho in the afternoon of Oct 19 (Thursday); Long Tanyit in the morning of Oct 20 (Friday); Punan Busang in the morning and Lusong Laku in the afternoon of Oct 23 (Monday); and Long Kajang in the morning and Long Abit in the afternoon on Oct 24 (Tuesday).

For enquiries, contact the department’s family health development branch U42 medical officer chief assistant Junaidi Othman on 082-473 200 (extension 416) or 013-841 6735.