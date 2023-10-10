Kiulu Sub-District Secretariat to start construction soon

KIULU (Oct 10): Construction of the Kiulu sub-district Secretariat costing RM5 million will start soon, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said the State Government led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) acted promptly to elevate Kiulu into a sub-district within three months of coming into power and to ensure the construction of the sub-district secretariat.

“We will develop Kiulu as a tourism centre because it has among the most community-based tourism (CoBT) operators in the State, which Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai has worked hard to turn Kiulu into a CoBT tourism hub,” he said when opening Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Kiulu annual general meeting at the community hall here on Tuesday.

Hajiji who is president of Gagasan Rakyat, also urged party members to be vigilant on the slander culture prevailing in social media.

“I want all our members to correct all these false accusations in the social media spread by irresponsible people.

“The government has achieved much successes yet many want to deny it through defamation. We must not let the people be distracted by the actions of these

irresponsible quarters,” he said.

The GRS chairman said it was crucial for Gagasan Rakyat to work together with its partners to thwart attempts to destabilise the government.

Hajiji also assured he would fight for all the parties in Kiulu.

However, as Chief Minister, he said he would fight for all the people of Sabah regardless of race, religion and background.

Also present were Joniston, Gagasan Rakyat Kiulu

Division chief Janih Bangud and party and component leaders, including Star Secretary General Datuk Edward Linggu and Upko Vice President Fairuz Bandar.