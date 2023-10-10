Kota Sentosa rep presents RM100,000 grant to Anglican Church

KUCHING (Oct 10): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap on Sunday presented a minor rural project (MRP) grant of RM100,000 to Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, Datuk Danald Jute.

Yap in a statement issued by his office said the grant cheque was handed over at St Alban’s Chapel at Kampung Sungai Tapang after Sunday Mass presided by Danald.

It said the Kuching Sessions Court had in 2017 ruled that St Alban’s Chapel and SK St Alban under the Anglican Church in Sarawak have an irrevocable licence to occupy the land on which both buildings sit, so long as it is used for religious and educational purposes.

“Both the school and chapel were set up in 1961 and in 1970. The Land and Survey Department had issued titles for the land on which both buildings sit to Bohen Sulong, Kinchon Sageh, Atok Menyat and Jenggi Layu,” he said.

The grant of RM100,000 was to partly assist the Anglican Church in Sarawak to compensate the children of the original landowners, in consideration of them surrendering and transferring the legal ownership of the land on which the buildings of St Alban’s Chapel and SK St Alban currently sits on to the Anglican Church in Sarawak.

Yap also reassured his commitment to address issues in his consistency of Kota Sentosa based on needs and urgency, and to render assistance regardless of race or religion.