Mat Sabu: Sarawak allocated RM21.5 mln for implementation of agricultural programmes

KUCHING (Oct 10): Sarawak is allocated RM21.5 million this year under the Third Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan for the implementation of various agricultural programmes, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

“This involves more than 1,000 farmers who are benefiting from the implementation of the programmes,” he said in reply to Datuk Henry Sum Agong (GPS-Lawas) during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said these programmes included the Fruit Industry Development Programme in various districts including Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Serian, Siburan, Saratok, Sibu, Selangau, Daro, Subis and Lawas.

As for the Vegetable and Crop Plant Development Programmes, he said they are implemented in Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan, Gedong, Sri Aman, Pantu, Sarikei, Kapit, Limbang and Lawas.

Mohamad also said the Coconut Industry Development Programme is implemented in Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan, Serian, Saratok, Sarikei, Sibu, Selangau, Kanowit, Bintulu Miri and Marudi.

The implementation of Coffee Industry Development Programme are in Bau, Pantu, Saratok and Meradong.

He said the Aquaculture Industrial Zones (ZIAs) in Batang Ai, Lubok Antu and Sundar Awat-Awat (Lawas) are where the Aquaculture Industry Zone Development Programme is being implemented.

According to Mohamad, the allocation also covers Farm Infrastructure Development in Selangau and Kanowit; and Permanent Food Production Park Programmes in Kuching (TKPM Rampangi), Bau (TKPM Pejiru), Padawan (TKPM Semonggok), Mukah (TKPM Penipah), Sibuti (TKPM Kabuloh) and Limbang (TKPM Kubong).

“While for the rice farmers, a total of two development projects were implemented with another allocation of RM3 million and benefited more than 19,000 rice farmers,” he said.

He added that one paddy development project is in Tanjung Purun, Lundu; while another project involves the development of paddy and rice industry in Serian, Sri Aman and Bario.

For the livestock industry, he said a total of four projects were implemented in the state of Sarawak with an allocation of RM12 million which has been given to 1,345 farmers.

They included development of goat and buffalo breeding in Sarawak, including at Buffalo Livestock Station at Maragang, Lawas.