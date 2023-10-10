Oct 26 ruling on prison personnel’s murder trial

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10): The High Court here on Tuesday fixed October 26 to rule whether there is a prima facie case against ten prison personnel who are jointly charged with murdering an inmate in an isolation cell of the Kota Kinabalu Central Prison four years ago.

Justice Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin set the date to deliver his ruling at the close of the prosecution case on Tuesday.

The prosecution had called 28 witnesses to testify against all the accused.

On trial are Prison Inspector Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 28, and wardens Barry Jipmon, 30, Farizan Mokri, 40, Mohd Saiful Saidin, 34, Amran Yasik, 25, Ab Mutalib @ Talib Abd Rasul, 40, Zerry Maidin, 33, Tomy Momoh, 36, Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 25, and Muhammad Fazi Lakui, 32.

They were accused of murdering Shainal, 36, in Gemilang isolation cell number 11, at the Gemilang block of Kota Kinabalu Central Prison at Jalan Kepayan at about 4.20pm between October 2 and 4, 2019.

Meanwhile, a forensic medicine specialist had testified that Shainal suffered from multiple blunt force injuries which led to various serious complications that eventually led to his death.

Dr Murali Narayanasamy testified that the complications included rhabdomyolysis, acute kidney injury and electrolyte abnormality.

To a question under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, the witness further explained that there were multiple factors that needed to be considered when accessing injuries to the skin.

“Age, size, state of medical illness, colour of skin and if the victim was wearing any form of clothing are among the main considerations.

“Therefore not all external injuries will be visible to the naked eye, if the deceased was or wearing different type of clothing for example,” he said.

Prosecution: In your opinion, if someone wears a straightjacket, can the extensive bruises to the skin caused by himself?

Witness: In my opinion, it is rather unlikely that someone who is wearing a straightjacket cause such severe injury or by himself.

To another question, the witness also said that extensive bruisings below Shainal’s skin were consistent with blind force trauma and could be caused by blunt object or weapon, punching, kicking, fall on a hard surface or combination thereof.

The witness further testified that Shainal had died of sequalae of multiple blunt force injuries with encephalitis.

Dr Murali said that he had conducted a post-mortem examination on the remains of Shainal on October 7, 2019 at 9.30am at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital mortuary.

He explained that encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain.

“The microscopic analysis of the brain tissue showed evidence that the brain was inflamed with features such as TIF of a viral infection which lead me to conclude that he also suffered from viral meningoencephalitis.

“It is a very serious medical condition. In this case, I did not attribute encephalitis as immediate cause of death because the changes seen on the brain histology were focal (not widespread) and there were also no hypoxic neuron,” he explained.

The witness added that “If there were significant hypoxic neuron and widespread inflammation, I would have opined that encephalitis would be the immediate cause of death and not secondary as I have stated in this case.”