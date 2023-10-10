Outstanding activists to be honoured at Sarawak Cultural Arts Awards 2023

KUCHING (Oct 10): The Sarawak State Cultural Arts Awards 2023 is set to celebrate the outstanding achievements of those involved in this area.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the ceremony will be staged at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here this Oct 22.

Organised by his ministry and the Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN) Sarawak, the awards programme is meant to honour individuals and organisations in recognition of their contributions to the fields of arts and culture.

“This programme represents the synergy between the federal and state governments.

“Apart from the presentation of awards, the ceremony will also feature performances by Sarawak-born artists Bob Yusuf, and the 2022 National Youth Star champion Hafizuddin Jamaluddin, as well as two Sarawakian artists who have not made any appearance for a long time: Azie Mustafa and REM,” he said during a press conference here yesterday.

Adding on, Abdul Karim said the first edition of the awards was in 2016, where Mathew Ngau Jau and Ramli Ali were the recipients of the ‘Sarawak Cultural Arts Figure Award’.

Moreover, six other individual award categories: dance, music, theatre, language, martial arts and traditional games.

Altogether, there will be 11 award recipients to be announced on the grand night, taking home prize money totalling over RM35,000.

The special awards are Sarawak Eminence Award, Sarawak Cultural Arts Legendary Figure Award, and Sarawak Cultural Arts Supporter Award.