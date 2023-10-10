Padawan real estate agent loses RM400,000 to online part-time job scam

KUCHING (Oct 10): A real estate agent in Padawan was made RM400,000 poorer after falling victim to an online part-time job scam since August.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the man, in his early 30s, had initially browsed a website called “Syarikat Active Ecommerce CMS”, and his phone number was later added to a Telegram group.

He added that the victim was then explained about the tasks he needed to perform, including paying for company stocks ordered by the customers, with a promise of a substantial return.

“The victim made 45 online money transfers totaling RM400,000 to 12 different bank accounts from late August to September.

“However, he only received returns totaling RM15,985 in the first two weeks,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azman said the victim only realised he had been scammed when the company continued to ask him to make payments without any profit received.

“He also tried to contact the company for a refund of his capital, but failed. He subsequently filed a police report for further action,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment of up to 10 years, whipping, and a fine, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azman advised the public not to be easily influenced by job offers through social media.

“If interested with a job offer, please obtain detailed information and check the background of the company first,” he said.

He added that it is essential to check the phone number or bank account details before making any money transfer.

Verification can be done through the Check Scammers CCID application or the website http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before engaging in any financial transactions.