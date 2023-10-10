PM Anwar calls for end of mental health stigma

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): In conjunction with World Mental Health Day 2023 which is celebrated today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on the public to stop the stigma associated with mental health problems.

Anwar, who wears a green ribbon pin as a symbol of mental health awareness, made the call during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Mental health belongs to all, stop the stigma. The green ribbon I wear is an international symbol of mental health. Happy World Mental Health Day 2023,” he said.

Several members of Parliament were also seen wearing green ribbons as a sign of support for the mental health awareness campaign.

When tabling the motion on the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review in the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar announced that the government would establish a mental health institute to deal with the health issue that is becoming increasingly worrying in this country. – Bernama