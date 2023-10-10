Private medical practitioners want govt to regulate Managed Care Organisations, curb abuse

SIBU (Oct 10): Private medical practitioners have called for the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to regulate Managed Care Organisations (MCOs).

Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Associations, Malaysia (FPMPAM) president Dr Shanmuganathan Ganeson said the government should enact regulations under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act (PHFSA) 1998 and Regulations 2006 and the Consumer Protection Act 1999 to protect patients’ and workers’ rights to appropriate and safe medical care.

According to him, MCOs have been acting as middlemen whose business is the outsourcing of the management of employee medical benefits.

He claimed these middlemen MCOs, some which are owned by insurance companies, have carte-blanch power to introduce terms that put financial interests ahead of patients’ and workers’ healthcare rights and safety, including their right to continue treatment with the doctor who has been looking after them for many years.

“As such, the group (FPMPAM), which represents more than 2,000 private general practitioners and specialists nationwide had recently submitted a petition urging the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) to urgently enact laws and regulations to curb abuse by MCOs,” he told a press conference during a visit to the Lau King Howe Hospital Memorial Museum on national Doctors Day 2023 today.

Dr Shanmuganathan said they also sought to promote patients’ rights and safety as consumers of healthcare services via regulatory measures by ensuring that MCOs do not interfere with patients’ right to access and receive medical care that they need.

He said MCOs should not contravene the medical code of ethics and the Guidelines for Good Medical Practice, and should provide full transparency of contracts with their employers and doctors pertaining to benefits and exemptions of health coverage.

“They should also provide a mechanism for their clients or patients and doctors to file their grievances and should not default in the payment of fees for patients which affects continuity of care.”

According to Dr Shanmuganathan, regulations are needed so doctors are not roped in as fait accompli when MCOs’ standard operating procedures and exclusion clauses are nothing more than tools for rationing of care for employees seeking medical treatment.

“This is counterproductive to the government’s effort to encourage a productive workforce for economic growth and recovery,” he said.

Dr Shanmuganathan said these regulations should empower the government and related medical advisory bodies to protect the public and employees before they begin a healthcare service contract with an MCO as well as later when they need medical care.

“It should bar these middlemen from imposing unfair contract terms when consumers, patients, and employees are not in a position to bargain freely on what treatment they can receive,” he stressed.

These regulations are needed to protect patients’ rights and safety, promote the social and emotional aspects of care, as well as the assurance that their doctors are making decisions based solely on medical needs, he said.

“Worker groups and employees’ unions should also purse this matter as it affects the health and well-being of their members and the working force,” he said.

Last month, FPMPAM submitted an open letter to the Prime Minister urging him to urgently enact laws and regulations to stop MCOs from interfering with the medical care of patients, which contravene medical ethics and the law as well as hurt the overall standard of private healthcare in Malaysia.

FPMPAM is the national body representing doctors in private practice in Malaysia.

Founded in 1989, it consists of seven state-level associations and has over 5,000 members.

