Private sector-driven Sarawak Unity Education Fund to offer scholarships to promising needy school-leavers

KUCHING (Oct 10): Sarawakian school-leavers in need of financial assistance to pursue tertiary education in the country will be able to apply for scholarships through the Sarawak Unity Education Fund (SUEF), starting next year.

SUEF founder Datuk Richard Lee Say Tshin said the purpose of SUEF is to provide financial support to promising needy students to give them the opportunity to beat the odds and earn themselves a university degree.

“We want to develop these students into future leaders of the country, especially for Sarawak.

“Sarawak has become the most progressive and admirable state in Malaysia under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. In line with his vision of Sarawak becoming a high-income and developed state by 2030, it is timely that the private sector come up with such initiative to support the cause.

“This is possibly the only private initiative where we work together to support the government for the good of the country,” he told a press conference after chairing the first SUEF committee meeting at The Sarawak Club, here today.

Also present were SUEF advisor Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala, who is SUEF selection committee head; SUEF secretary Dato Wee Yiaw Hin; and head of secretariat Grover Peter Gani.

Adding on, Lee said Abang Johari has given his support towards SUEF and consented to be the patron of the fund.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz said the fund has received overwhelming support from generous donors from the private sector – both corporate and private individuals – with their combined pledges surpassing RM1.6 million to date.

“Our target is to achieve around RM2 million to kick-start this initiative starting next year when SUEF is launched.

“We will be inviting our Premier to officiate the launch and we will also hold a charity dinner in conjunction with the launch,” he said.

Abdul Aziz hoped the public, particularly entrepreneurs and those from the business community, will be able to support this initiative by donating to SUEF to keep the fund running.

Gerawat, who also spoke, said SUEF is open to all students regardless of race and religious background.

“We don’t distinguish between students because of their different background or ethnicity, because our objective here is to build human capital who will hopefully serve the state in some capacity in the future.

“Our main intent is to assist needy, deserving and talented students to pursue their tertiary education at universities in Malaysia,” he said.

He also said that for a start, there is no restriction on the area of study the student must opt for to be eligible for SUEF assistance.

“For now, as long as it is an accredited course at our local universities, we do not have any restrictions for the time being.

“But having said that, if students want to have a good prospect, they should look at what our Premier has planned for the future of Sarawak especially in terms of the new economy, digital economy, green economy and circular economy,” Gerawat said.