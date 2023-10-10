Sabah hopes to achieve integrated spatial planning

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10): The Sabah State Government, through the Town and Regional Planning Department (TRPD) signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WWF-Malaysia on Tuesday, to collaborate towards achieving sustainable development in Sabah through an integrated spatial planning.

Under the MoU, both the TRPD and WWF-Malaysia will work in partnership to support and review the Sabah Structural Plan 2033 and the Town and Country Planning Ordinance (Sabah Cap. 141) as well as support the preparation of district plans for Tawau, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Kalabakan.

It is hoped that through the MoU and close collaboration between the government and WWF-Malaysia, the State can achieve an integrated spatial planning that is sustainable and effective in preserving important areas for biodiversity and at the same time safeguarding essential resources for the benefit of the people of Sabah.

The MoU signing was witnessed and launched by Deputy Chief Minister II cum Minister of Local Government and Housing Sabah, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

“Spatial planning should be integrated and holistic. An integrated plan involves the coordination of different land uses, such as housing, transportation, industry, recreation, agriculture and natural resources, to create a balanced and livable environment and help ensure that land and resources are sustainable, equitable and efficient.

“Spatial planning is critical for Sabah to help the State deliver economic, social and environmental benefits by creating more stable and predictable conditions for investment and development, securing community benefits from development, and promoting prudent use of land and natural resources for development, and to overcome the risks caused by climate change, for example sea water rise and extreme weather,” said Dr Joachim at the signing ceremony that was held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here.

Integrated land-use planning will apply nature-based solutions to ensure that essential forest habitat will continue to be safeguarded as well as ensure that key species like the Bornean orangutan and Bornean elephant will not be displaced as a result of encroachment and forest conversion for agriculture use.

To reduce land-use conflict, WWF-Malaysia through the Sabah Landscapes Programme advocates for integrated land-use management within its priority landscapes.

“This is part of the programme’s Living Landscape approach that aims to achieve and maintain a delicate balance between economic development and the protection of forests and its inhabitants.

“Through the approach’s three pillars – Protect, Produce and Restore – the programme works on protecting forests, wildlife and freshwater ecosystems, supporting the movement towards the sustainable production of palm oil through certification as well as restoring forests through the establishment of wildlife corridors,” said WWF-Malaysia’s Conservation director Dr Henry Chan.

Further to this, the benefits of an integrated spatial planning also extends towards addressing the effects of climate change where it plays a key role in ensuring the resilience of our built environment including roads and public infrastructure are not located in areas that are exposed to the high risks of climate change hazards.

“It is hoped that through this MoU, we will be able to better support Sabah to build resilient, inclusive and sustainable land use development that is in line with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” said Dr Chan.

Director of TRPD, Augus Tamaning represented the State Government signing the MoU.