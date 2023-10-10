Sabah school’s innovations win five golds

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10): SMK St Francis Convent Kota Kinabalu won five golds and one silver in the World Youth STEM Invention Innovation (WYSII) 2023 in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Principal Chong Mei Lan @ Theresa said it was an outstanding outing for all the six teams representing the school.

“Well done and congratulations to all involved in the international competition … it is not only an honour for the participants and school but also for the state of Sabah,” she said on Tuesday.

SMK St Francis Convent’s teams of 29 students were accompanied by teachers Artina Ariff and Laini Ahing.

The school won the gold medals through its innovative inventions namely Le Zeste De Citron, Date Sugar, Eco Friendly 3-in-1 Insect Trapper, Citrus Peel Tea and CJ PH7 Hablur Indicator.

Le Zeste De Citron was the combined works of Shiloh Frances Mcdonald, Gabrielle Gretchen Oh, Natalie Soon, Vivie Wong and Mia Coleman; Date Sugar (Kimberly Trilin Lee Fei Yee, Rebecca Elaine Sylvester, Trinity Izebelle Sikawah, Valerie Hilex, Veronica Majalap Chong); Eco Friendly 3-in-1 Insect Trapper (Ashley Michael Banabas, Lynn Fedora Lingam, Dvyonne Danny, Velvyet Vanessa, Nayle Batrisya); Citrus Peel Tea (Isabelle Faith Gawing, Norfasha Farhana Dorsait, Nur Amalina Sofiyyah Mohd Azlan); and CJ PH7 Hablur Indicator (Eidelweiss Franzel, Natalie Natalya Harry, Lulu Valerie, Nurul Erlyana Natasha Reman).

For the silver, the school won through the innovative work on PSIDII Guava Tea Leaves presented by Kyra Chantelle Devis, Isabella Betrisha Mohd Rizal, Fasha Adila Mah Xiu Ling and Jillian Marie.

The competition was organised by the Malaysia Young Scientists Organisation (MYSO) in collaboration with Cheras Education Foundation (YPC), Malaysia Invention Innovation Creativity Association (MIICA), Indonesia Young Scientists Association (IYSA), Indonesia Scientific Society (ISS), Bach Khao Maths and Science Club Hanoi – Vietnam, Global League of Winners. Inc. Philippines (GLOW), Suranaree University of Technology, Thailand, Princess Chulabhorn Science High School Satun (PCSHSS) & Bach Khoa Maths & Science Club Hanoi – Vietnam.

About 2,800 participants from nine countries took part in the WYSII, which saw the contest of 916 innovations.