Sarikei Tech Incubator | Agriculture Series launched for entrepreneurs in agricultural sector

KUCHING (Oct 10): Sarikei Innovation Hub has launched the Sarikei Tech Incubator | Agriculture Series, in conjunction with the launch of Sarikei-level Innovation Month 2023.

A press release issued by the organisers in Kuch­ing said it is an engaging eight-week programme thoughtfully designed for both technical and non-technical entrepreneurs who are deeply committed to revitalising the agricultural sector.

Sarikei Resident Michael Ronnie Langgong, who launched the event, highlighted the urgent need for Sarikei’s civil servants to maintain the momentum in innovation, warning against the dangers of becoming too comfortable or complacent in their roles.

He said the collaboration with strategic partners should also be intensified to spur the much-needed push for innovative solutions.

Adding to the excitement of the launch, the programme also featured a captivating technology showcase highlighting Malaysian startups in this field as an integral part of the programme.

They include Hexa Iot Sdn Bhd, Cloudatik Solutions Sbn Bhd, AEM Tech Diversified Sdn Bhd and Kampung Seberang Agrotek Enterprise.

Throughout the 8-week programme, the participants will be actively involved in entrepreneurial activities, such as brainstorming and crafting prototypes using readily accessible tools like Arduino.

This comprehensive programme includes a dedicated three-day Bootcamp for prototype development, followed by a mentoring phase focused on refining startup concepts.

The programme’s highlight is the Demo Day, where participants will proudly present their prototypes and receive valuable feedback.