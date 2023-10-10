Several areas in Sibu to experience water supply interruption on Thursday

SIBU (Oct 10): There will be a water supply interruption on Thursday (Oct 12) for several areas here from 10pm until completion.

In a statement, the Sibu Water Board (SWB) said the interruption, which is estimated to take six hours, is necessary for the modification and upgrading of the main switchboard and treated water pump for Zone 60 at the Salim Water Treatment Plant.

“Users are therefore advised to keep an adequate supply of water for needs throughout the duration of the water supply interruption,” said SWB.

The affected areas include Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce (Jalan Salim bypass) Lanes 40-52 (including SMK Bukit Assek and Borneo Supermarket), and Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman from Department of Chemistry up to Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah (including Jalan Permai Jaya, Daesco, Starlink Hotel, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng, Jalan Gelama, Jalan Angsana, SMK Rosli Dhoby, SMK Vocational, Lorong Deshon 18 and Lorong Ulu Sg Merah 12 to 63).

Other affected areas include Kampung Bahagia Jaya, Rumah Edward and Rumah John Lalong at Jalan Teku Pasai, Jalan Ulu Oya up to Sibu/Bintulu junction (including Sibu Hospital, Jalan Permai, Jalan Undan, Jalan Cendana, Lorong Tunku Abdul Rahman 31, Jalan Satria, Jalan Bumi Indah, Jalan Kampung Jeriah, Bougainvillea Street, Pine Street, Kemuyang Park, Rascom Camp, Methodist Victory Home, and Jalan Pasai Bon Dua.

SWB said it would try to complete the work as soon as possible and water supply would recover gradually in the affected areas.

“If the weather does not permit, the work will be carried forward to the following day,” said SWB.

For any queries, call the SWB Hotline on 013-8106311.