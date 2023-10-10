State sources dismiss rumoured Sarawak takeover of MYAirline

KUCHING (Oct 10): Sources close to the Sarawak government have dismissed a rumour about the state potentially taking over MYAirline.

This came after Bebas News published a report titled ‘Sarawak to take over MYAirline?’ yesterday.

The report claimed that an unnamed son of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had attended the low-cost airline’s third public dialogue for this month yesterday morning.

It also claimed that the state is expected to own a 65 per cent stake in the airline.

“Where does the rumour come from? I say this because there is no discussion on that,” said one source close to the state administration.

Another source merely responded with three LOL (laughing out loud) emojis, suggesting even the idea of such a takeover was laughable.

The Borneo Post has also reached out to both the federal and state transport ministries for comments.

MYAirline, headquartered in Subang Jaya, Selangor, is said to be changing its top management personnel due to financial woes and is also looking for a key investor or owner.

The Sarawak government is currently working on a takeover of MASwings.

On Sept 6, Abang Johari said once Sarawak has successfully completed the acquisition of the airline, the state would expand its operations to serve the BIMB-EAGA region.

Currently MASwings only operates Rural Air Services (RAS) in Sabah and Sarawak.