State symphony orchestra celebrates 35th anniversary with gala concert

KUCHING (Oct 10): The Sarawak State Symphony Orchestra (SONS) celebrated its 35th anniversary with a gala concert at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) last night.

The concert, organised by SONS and the Sarawak Arts Council, brought together conductors, singers, musicians, choirs, and professional dancers from all over the state.

In attendance was Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who praised the performers and their talents.

“Standing before me are so many talented Sarawakians in this orchestra. I believe SONS will be able to go far in the music industry.

“SONS has achieved a success we will bear witness to tonight. In fact, there has been an increase of talented Sarawakians eager to showcase their performances to obtain recognition locally and internationally,” he said.

During the event, conductors who have served in SONS for 30 years were honoured namely Datuk Marcus Leong, Shafiee Obe Hairunie, Dr Geraldine Law-Lee, and Yap Chiew Phin.

Three musicians were also honoured — Lai Moo Na, Jong Thien Kai and Stephen Jeremiah Adam.

The event also featured local popular artistes such as Bob Yusof, and the talents of Ng Chien Chien and Mark Cassidy.

Also present were Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, the ministry’s deputies Datuk Snowdan Lawan and Datuk Sebastian Ting, Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee, and the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini.