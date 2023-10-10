Stop Papar Dam construction, choose sustainable development – group

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10): Thirty participants of the Youth Involvement Study Workshop organised by The Indigenous Peoples Network of Malaysia (Joas) expressed their objection to the construction of Papar Dam.

Their spokesman, Joas Youth chairman Billy Paten said the 30 youth are from six involved villages namely Kg Terian, Kg Buayan, Kg Pongobonon, Kg Longkogungan, Kg Tiku and Kg Timpayasa.

“We propose a more sustainable alternative that is environmentally friendly and respects the rights of the indigenous people that is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“We urge the Sabah state government and the Chief Minister to accept suggestions from International Water Association (IWA) members, Datuk Dr Amarjit Singh and Lim Sin Poh, and also former Putatan Member of Parliament Awang Husaini Shari regarding sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions to the water problems faced on the west coast of Sabah,” he said.

The International Water Association and the former Member of Parliament in a statement on August 10 and 16 stated that building coastal water reservoirs would be a cheaper alternative for the Sabah government to solve the state’s water problems than building traditional dams.

IWA in their statement stated that water is at the core of sustainable development and despite having abundant annual rainfall, the state is experiencing water stress in major cities including Kota Kinabalu.

They in the statement referred to the latest developments in Malaysia, which witnessed a paradigm shift in water resource development works from traditional upstream dams to downstream reservoirs.

Former Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) lecturer Dr Felix Tongkul also previously stated the natural water reservoir system as an alternative to dams brings negative effects to the environment and native people.

“We also hereby urge the Sabah state government to approve land ownership grants for the people of Ulu Papar, and speed up the construction of roads because many are affected by the dangerous road conditions and damage to the villagers’ vehicles.

“We urge the government to carry out more modern and organic agricultural innovations in the villages of Ulu Papar. Our community has lived in uncertainty and depression, due to the threat of mega dams and evictions from our own villages,” added Billy.

As the young people of the villages, Billy said they believe they are the inheritors and connectors of the land.

“We hereby urge the government to respect our aspirations as the next generation to make Sabah developed and prosperous for all. We urge the Sabah government to produce a strategic and sustainable development plan for our area which has been neglected for a long time.

“The results of this workshop will also be taken by youth representatives to the fourth International Indigenous Youth Conference in Cambodia. This conference aims to gather indigenous youth representatives across Asia to continue to inspire indigenous youth to take full responsibility and be ready to pass it on to future generations,” he added.