Strive towards complementing digital economy push, Dayak bodies told

KUCHING (Oct 10): Dayak-based associations must be proactive in complementing the Sarawak government’s digital economy thrust, says Tan Sri William Mawan.

The Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president said apart from actively disseminating useful information on the digital economy policy, the Dayak community in general should lead by example and become role models for the younger generation.

“As long as you have a mobile phone, the economy is in your hand. Try to sell your jungle produce online. For instance, you can sell your serai (lemongrass) and limau nipis (lime) online.

“March on and bring others towards facilitating the digital economy,” he said at the presentation of minor rural project (MRP) funds to several Dayak-based associations at his office in Jalan Rubber here yesterday.

Mawan, who is an advisor in the Office of the Sarawak Premier overseeing food industry, commodity and regional development, said there must be a shift in mindset towards digital economy to help Sarawak achieve its aspiration of becoming a high-income state by 2030.

He also encouraged Dayaks owning substantial land to move away from subsistence farming and venture into commercial farming via joint ventures.

Yesterday’s ceremony saw Mawan, who is Pakan assemblyman, present MRP grants to Sarawak Dayak Iban Association Kuching branch, Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Samarahan branch, SIDS Kampung Rembus unit, SDNU Taman Heng Guan branch, and the Kampung Lot Desa Wira village security and development committee.