SUPP president meets branch members during Kapit stopover

KAPIT (Oct 10): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian met with members of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) here during a brief stopover this morning en route to Belaga.

Dr Sim, who is SUPP president and also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, was greeted on arrival from Saratok at the helipad here by SUPP Kapit chairman Ling Thian Ling.

He then proceeded to Ling’s residence at Jalan Padang Sukan where he briefed branch members on the latest political situation as well as on Sarawak’s economy.

Among those present at the briefing session were SUPP Kapit secretary Cr David Wong, Youth chief Cr Tommy Wong, Women chief Wong Mee Ing, and local councillors.

Apart from travelling to Belaga, Dr Sim was also scheduled to visit Bintulu before returning to Kuching later yesterday.