Tegas lauded for nurturing Sarawak youths in STEM, digital tech education

MIRI (Oct 10): The Tabung Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) plays an integral role in unearthing local young talents with the aptitude for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and digital skills.

In stating this, Deputy Minister II for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Snowdan Lawan said this was evident through various programmes implemented by Tegas.

“The objective is to produce skilled workers from among our youths who are fluent in digital technology.

“Since its establishment in 2012 by the state government, Tegas has been promoting STEM and TVET (technical and vocational education and training) to youths and fresh graduates.

“One of the initiatives is SCaT (Sarawak Career and Training) Fair, which not sets out to educate students and raise awareness of STEM and TVET among the parents and community, but it also opens education and employment opportunities in these fields,” he said in his speech for the closing ceremony of SCaT Fair 2023 at Miri City Hall last weekend.

Snowdan, also Tegas treasurer, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg hailed Tegas as an agency meant to bring awareness of technology and help out in the development and transformation of Sarawak.

“Tegas continues to uphold changes through STEM and TVET, as well as digital entrepreneurship education.

“Tegas holds great responsibility in raising awareness of and nurturing local young talents in Sarawak in digital technology and STEM education.

“Hopefully, it could help transform Sarawak towards becoming among the most developed states in the country by 2030,” he added.

The two-day SCaT Fair 2023 recorded over 5,300 visitors.

The first leg of the carnival represented a collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak and Tegas.