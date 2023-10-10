Three boys trapped in Ranau river, rescued

RANAU (Oct 10): Three boys were rescued after they were trapped in a river at Kampung Puru-Puru here on Tuesday.

Ranau fire and rescue station chief Ridwan Mohd Taha said the 12-year-old boys swimming in the river when they were trapped by the rising river water.

He said the station received an emergency call at 2.59pm and a team arrived at the scene a couple of minutes later.

“The boys were swimming in the river and got trapped due to the headwater phenomenon,” he said.

The phenomenon refers to the sudden and rapid rise in water volume and velocity in the upper part of a river due to heavy rain.

Fire and rescue personnel managed to bring the boys back to the river bank and to safety by using ropes and life jackets.

The operation ended at 3.35pm without any untoward incident, said Ridwan.