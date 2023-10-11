7 water tanks totally destroyed after MMEA building in Miri catches fire

MIRI (Oct 11): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) building at Pulau Melayu here, which is still under construction, caught fire yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said no casualties were reported in the incident.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 5.37pm and firefighters from the Lutong fire station were despatched to the scene.

Firefighters from Miri and Lopeng fire station were also mobilised to the scene to assist in extinguishing the fire, it added.

“The fire occurred on level eight of the MMEA quarters building. It involved 14 units of empty water tanks, by which seven units were completely destroyed,” it said.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water sourced from the nearby fire hydrant and fire engine.

“The fire was put under control at 6.20pm and overhaul works were conducted to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.”

The operation ended at 6.55pm.

Meanwhile, Bomba Zone 6 fire investigation division head Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

He added that the Bomba K9 unit from Kuching will be brought in to assist in the investigation.