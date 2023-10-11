Abdul Karim: PLKN 3.0 will allow full utilisation of underused facilities

KUCHING (Oct 11): The revival of the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) will not only benefit the youth but also fully utilise underused or abandoned facilities, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister said many of these facilities nationwide had previously been upgraded at a cost of millions of ringgit but never fully made use of.

“If it (PLKN) was first initiated in this kind of economy, I would probably have my reservations. But we already have so many facilities all over the country that have been abandoned due to not being properly used.

“The upgrading of those places had cost millions of ringgit and they can be reused again for the benefit of the youth,” he told reporters after attending the Youth Integration Programme meeting of Sarawak, Sabah and Johor, at Borneo Cultures Museum here yesterday.

He was commenting on the announcement by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, that the government will be continuing PLKN 3.0 but with a different training approach, including requiring youths to undergo training at army camps.

Mohamad said the new approach, lasting 45 days, would be unlike previous versions of the PLKN which he described as “more like a summer camp”.

PLKN 3.0 will be conducted in 13 Territorial Army camps nationwide as well as one Police Training Centre (Pulapol), capable of accommodating 25,000 trainees per session.