Agencies join hands in holding eco-awareness programme for schools in Bintulu

KUCHING (Oct 11): The Department of Environment (DoE), Education Department and Petronas joined hands in holding an ‘Environmental Awareness Programme’ (KeKAS) in Bintulu last Sunday, focusing on engaging primary school-children and their teachers.

Conducted in connection with the state-level National Environment Day (HASN) 2023, the programme reflected HASN’s objectives, namely promoting environmental education and awareness; providing a platform for Malaysians to collectively appreciate the environment; recognising those who made significant contributions to environmental preservation and conservation; and cultivating and raising awareness among communities, especially in environmental preservation and conservation.

“The HASN is observed on Oct 21 every year. The theme for this year is ‘Alam Sekitar Tanggungjawab Bersama’ (Environment is a Shared Responsibility), aimed at instilling in every member of the Malaysian population a sense of responsibility towards the environment,” said DoE Sarawak in a statement.

Deputy Bintulu Resident Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkey officiated at the ceremony, witnessed by DoE Sarawak director John Rampai, Asean Bintulu Fertiliser Sdn Bhd chief executive officer (CEO) Lawai Jok; Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd’s Department of Health, Safety, and Environment (Sarawak Asset) senior manager Khairul Za’im Mohamad Nor; and Malaysia LNG Group’s Department of Health, Safety and Environment senior manager Franky Budit Omar.

Adding on, DoE Sarawak the KeKAS primarily targeted school students, as it meant to enhance their involvement in environmental conservation and other related efforts in the state.

“The programme aims to expose students to environmental monitoring and conservation through demonstrations on water quality measurement, waste management using composting methods, and the management of e-waste and plastics.

“Additionally, interactive activities for students were organised, including games and presentations with environmental themes,” it said.