Banned pesticide use: Keep monitoring agri food products, depts told

SIBU (Oct 11): The state health and agriculture departments must conduct continuous checks at farms, markets and entry points to detect the use of banned pesticides on agricultural food products, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development said this would enable appropriate action to be taken against those found violating existing food safety regulations.

“There are still cases where pesticides banned for use in Malaysia can be detected in vegetables sold in the market. This matter should be given serious attention.

“Pesticides are banned for reasons such as toxicity to handlers and users, environmental pollution, harmful to beneficial organisms, carcinogenic effects and so on,” he said.

The text of Dr Rundi’s speech was read by his deputy minister Martin Ben at the launching of the ‘Malaysia Good Agricultural Practices Pesticide Free (myGAP.PF)’ certification scheme, here yesterday.

The event also witnessed the launch of the ‘Safe To Eat Food Products’ campaign.

Adding on, Dr Rundi called on the Agriculture Department’s Pesticide and Fertiliser Control Division to also monitor the sale and use of banned pesticides.

He said more than 40 types of pesticides are currently banned for use in Malaysia – the latest being Carbofuran and Chlorpyrifos which were banned in May this year.

“According to the Pesticides Act 1974, it is an offence to possess or use banned pesticides.

“Those violating the law are liable to one year imprisonment or a fine of RM10,000 for first offence, while for a second or subsequent offence, the punishment is three years’ imprisonment or a fine of RM20,000 or both,” he said.

On the myGAP.PF certification scheme, Dr Rundi said it was introduced in June last year to recognise farms with good agricultural practices that do not use synthetic pesticides in their production process.

Such certification is needed because uncontrolled use of pesticides can cause various negative effects not only to the handlers, but also to consumers including farm animals that eat contaminated crops, he noted.

Earlier, Sarawak Agriculture Department deputy director Ronald Ripid said a total of 303 farms covering 1,300 hectares in the state have received the myGAP certification as of September this year.

He also suggested the establishment of a Quality Assurance unit within the department for food export purposes in the future.

Among those present were Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Policy and Development Division head Dr Gluma Saban; federal Department of Agriculture Crop Quality Control Division director Azreen Basir; and Sarawak Agriculture Department Plant Biosecurity and Quarantine Division chief assistant director Asmah Salowi.