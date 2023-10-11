‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo welcome second child (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 11): Malaysian actor Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo have welcomed their second child, two years after the birth of their daughter.

The 36-year-old Sarawakian shared the happy news on his Instagram, with accompanying by clips of the child’s delivery and their daughter Lyla welcoming her younger sibling.

“The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other,” wrote the Crazy Rich Asians star without revealing the baby’s gender.

Announcing her pregnancy in May, Liv had shared her baby was supposed to be due on September 1.

It was previously reported that Golding and Lo first met at a New Year’s Eve party in Singapore back in 2011 and he proposed to her four years later on their anniversary in 2015.

A year later, they tied the knot in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Golding’s hometown in Sarawak.

Golding has credited Lo with keeping him grounded throughout his rise to Hollywood stardom, which kicked off with his debut as the swoon-worthy Nick Young in the 2018 rom-com Crazy Rich Asians. – Malay Mail