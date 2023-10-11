Education to still get biggest Budget 2024 allocation, says academician

BINTULU (Oct 11): Education is projected to still be the key priority in Budget 2024.

It has been observed that this sector has always received the largest chunk of the allocations set aside for annual national expenditures.

Under Budget 2023, the Ministry of Education was allocated RM55.2 billion, while the Ministry of Higher Education was provided with RM15.3 billion, said Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Sarawak Campus director Prof Dr Shahrul Razid Sarbini.

When asked about his Budget 2024 wishlist, the academician listed five components that he deemed as ‘being crucial in the higher education sector’.

First on his list was to see an increase in government funding to universities.

He said with higher funding, more work could be carried out towards improving university’s infrastructure and research facilities, which in turn, could enhance the overall quality of higher education in Malaysia.

Secondly, he would want an environment that would encourage the setting-up of entrepreneurship and innovation hubs in universities.

“With the establishment of these hubs, universities could foster interest in entrepreneurship, improve skills and promote innovation among university students,” said Shahrul Razid.

Thirdly, he called for more support towards eco-friendly campus initiatives, research in sustainable practices, and environmentally-conscious programmes.

Fourthly, Shahrul Razid said in view of rising food insecurities, the government ought to promote and further develop high-impact agricultural projects meant to strengthen food security.

“This would align with the government’s effort of supplying food within and beyond the country, in line with the state’s commitment in achieving efficient management and modernisation of agro-food production.”

Last on the list was for the government to support the nexus of higher learning and research institutes in Borneo, in view of the relocation of Indonesia’s capital to Kalimantan.

“This move, should it materialise, would also integrate the three regions in Borneo (Sarawak, Sabah and Kalimantan),” he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will table Budget 2024 in Parliament this Friday.

Meanwhile, it was the hope of Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Malaysia Sarawak Section chairman Dr Abdul Kuddus Ramlee that Budget 2024 would continue to prioritise education.

He said continuous investment in the nation’s education system was very crucial for achieving holistic human capital growth that would guarantee a brighter future for the younger generation.

“At the same time, the government must continue empowering the skills development programmes.

“Our workforce is the backbone of the logistics and transport sector. Budget 2024 should focus on the need to upskill and reskill our talented professionals,” he told The Borneo Post, adding that the government could provide training, workshops and certification programmes tailored to enhance the industry expertise and ensure career growth for all.

Abdul Kuddus also highlighted the need for substantial progress in renewable energy projects.

Investing in sustainable solutions would not only help combat climate change, but also create new job opportunities for a greener economy, he pointed out.

The government, he stressed, must also be more committed in its effort to reduce carbon emissions by promoting greener modes of transport such as electric vehicles, and also alternative fuels.