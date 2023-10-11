First Canadian Navy ship visits Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): Royal Canadian Navy ship, HMCS Ottawa, made its maiden visit to the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Naval Base in Sepanggar on Wednesday.

The four-day port visit to Malaysia is part of Canada’s ongoing defence engagements in the Indo-Pacific region.

While in Sabah, HMCS Ottawa officers and personnel will meet with their RMN counterparts and stakeholders to promote collaboration and friendship between both countries, including an on-board reception, ship tours and community outreach.

HMCS Ottawa’s visit to Kota Kinabalu marks the first time a Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) ship has visited East Malaysia and highlights the long-standing defence cooperation between both countries.

Canada and Malaysia just celebrated 65 years of official diplomatic relations last year in 2022. Both countries enjoy a robust and expanding defence and security relationship and had signed a Memorandum of Understanding on security cooperation in 2013, and regularly collaborate in areas including military capacity building, counterterrorism, and weapons of mass destruction threat reduction.

“As one of four Royal Canadian Navy vessels operating in the Indo-Pacific this year, I am proud to play an active role in the region, maintaining a consistent presence to support peace and security. I hope that our visit to Malaysia will continue to advance our shared partnership as we build trust and relationships both alongside and at sea,” said HMCS Ottawa commanding officer Commander Sam Patchell when met at the Sepanggar Naval Base on Wednesday.

Present to welcome HMCS Ottawa were RMN Kota Kinabalu Base commander Captain Muhammad Shakir Salleh and Canadian High Commissioner stationed in Kuala Lumpur, Wayne Robson.

Patchell said the visit of HMCS Ottawa to Malaysia is a significant milestone that underscores the enduring relationship between Canada and Malaysia.

“As the first Canadian Navy ship to grace the shores of Sabah, this visit holds special significance, exemplifying the deep-rooted defense and security collaboration between our nations.

“Canada sincerely values our defense cooperation with Malaysia, recognizing the Indo-Pacific as a region of immense strategic and economic importance. The presence of HMCS Ottawa in Malaysia epitomizes Canada’s ongoing efforts to strengthen our engagement in this vital region,” he said.

This is HMCS Ottawa’s fourth stop in their Indo-Pacific deployment after departing from British Columbia, Canada on August 14 and making several visits to Japan, the Philippines and Thailand.

“We have also sailed with vessels from the US and Thai Navies, and I look forward to a planned cooperative sail with a Royal Malaysian Navy vessel upon our departure in a few days time,” said Patchell.

HMCS Ottawa is one of the 12 Halifax-Class frigates operated by the Royal Canadian Navy. The ship is manned by 250 sailors, aviators and soldiers that make up the crew and embarked air detachment.

Their armament includes anti-submarine, anti-surface and anti-air weapons and sensors. The embarked air detachment operates a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, codenamed Greywolf.

While in Sabah, HMCS Ottawa will host several meetings and engagements with the RMN, including a friendly volleyball game and a community engagement event with the community at Kampung Nagasiba.

Meanwhile, Robson said the visit by HMCS Ottawa highlights the enduring relationship between Canada and Malaysia and will serve to further strengthen these ties.

“In 2022, Canada and Malaysia celebrated 65 years of diplomatic relations and our long-standing, positive defence relationship dates back to 1966 when Malaysia was accepted as a recipient nation under our military training program.

“The Malaysian Armed Forces have participated in a plethora of training programs along-side the Canadian military, including: English and French language training, senior professional development, as well as courses delivered here in Malaysia at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre in Port Dickson.

“As mentioned, this is the first time a Canadian Navy ship has arrived in the State of Sabah and we are thrilled to be here.

“A visit like this allows the sailors from the ship an opportunity to get to know more about Malaysia.

“Diversity is one thing that Canada and Malaysia share, in addition to our democratic values, our desire for peace, stability and prosperity within the Indo-Pacific.

“The visit by the HMCS Ottawa to Malaysia serves to illustrate these important values. Canada and Malaysia have worked alongside each other for a prosperous and safer world,” he said.