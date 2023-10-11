Health Ministry fine-tuning establishment of Health Reform Commission

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 11): The Health Ministry (MOH) is fine-tuning matters pertaining to the establishment of a Health Reform Commission, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Its Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said a framework for implementing healthcare system reforms as outlined in the Health White Paper that was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat last June 15 was being prepared.

“We are implementing a governance structure and forming several committees known as technical working groups.

“Regarding the Health Reform Commission, we are having engagements with experts, not only from the ministry but alsofrom other ministries, to look into the best way to improve the country’s healthcare system…whether to establish a Health Reform Commission or with a different name (for the commission), “ she said during the question and answer session today.

Dr Zaliha was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PN-Kuala Langat), who wanted to know the current status of the proposed establishment of the commission.

She told the August House that among the weaknesses in the country’s healthcare system identified during the Covid-19 pandemic were inadequate healthcare premises and facilities to accommodate the huge number of patients.

There was also a lack of equipment such as oxygen tanks and ventilators, as well as a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), medicines, healthcare personnel and services that did not fully utilise technology and digitisation and the unpreparedness of the national healthcare system to deal with the pandemic at that time, she added.

This situation, she said, clearly showed the need to further strengthen the healthcare system to ensure that people have equal access to sustainable and smooth healthcare services.

The problems identified are legacy issues and worsened by the unexpected Covid-19 situation, she added.

She was responding to a question from Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras) who wanted to know the shortcomings in the national healthcare system, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. – Bernama