HR minister: Serian’s Industrial Training Institute to be operationally ready 2025

KUCHING (Oct 11): The Institut Latihan Perindustrian (ILP) or Industrial Training Institute in Serian is expected to be operational in 2025, said Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar.

The federal minister said this in replying to Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem during a question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“The first intake for ILP Serian will be for the January 2025 session, with courses offered such as Building Construction Technology, Building Maintenance Technology, Computer-Aided Design & Drafting (CADD) Architecture Technology, Electrical Technology and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technology.

According to him, the ILP Serian involves a total construction cost of RM250 million and is the 33rd training institute for the Manpower Department built under the 11th Malaysian Plan.

“The progress status of physical work as of September 22, 2023 is 98.10 per cent. Work is expected to be completed February 19, 2024,” he disclosed.

The ILP Serian project, which sits on a 56.76-acre site at Jalan Tangga Bypass near Serian, was launched when Riot was federal human resources minister in 2018.

The project began on April 28, 2018 and was reported to be 85 per cent completed as of November 2022.

ILPs throughout the country are run by the Department of Manpower, Ministry of Human Resources to offer industrial skills training programmes for pre-employment or job entry level.