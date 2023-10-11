IMetal bags top award at PSIEA 2023

KUCHING (Oct 11): Sarawak-based metal roofing company IMetal (M) Sdn Bhd won the Outstanding Award at the Premier of Sarawak’s Industry Excellence Awards (PSIEA) 2023, here Monday night.

The company also bagged the gold award in the Large Domestic Company category.

Receiving the awards from Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching was IMetal executive director Keng Ben Sen.

Also receiving the gold award in the Large Domestic Company category were Asteel Resources Sdn Bhd, Amalgated Plant Engineering Sdn Bhd, and Taiyo Yuden (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd.

Hexagon Highs Transport Sdn Bhd, KKB Engineering Berhad and X-Fab Sarawak Sdn Bhd received the category’s silver award.

For the Medium Domestic Company category, the gold award went to Senari Synergy Port Sdn Bhd and Taka Cake Supplies Sdn Bhd, while silver went to PPKS Ilmu Sdn Bhd, Tanjung Manis Oil Terminal Management Sdn Bhd, Grand Margherita Hotel, Licentokil (S) Sdn Bhd, Borneo Asphalt Sdn Bhd, and Leaves Food Industries Sdn Bhd.

Under the same category, the bronze was awarded to Kenyalang Integrity Services Sdn Bhd, Karuna (Sarawak) Enterprise Sdn Bhd, Gasing Gemilang Sdn Bhd, Wenhong Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd, Old Street Enterprise, and Greenleaf Food & Beverages Sdn Bhd.

In the Small Domestic Company category, Sophia Taha Holdings Sdn Bhd and Toclan Agrotech Company were named gold award winners.

Silver went to SM Digital Innovation Sdn Bhd, Setara Vista Sdn Bhd, and Neuon Ai Sdn Bhd; while Flin Ken Group Sdn Bhd, TK Jaya Plantation Sdn Bhd, Bright Smile Dental Clinic, Times Square Miri Sdn Bhd, and Thian Sheng Automobile and Services Sdn Bhd received the bronze.

The PSIEA, formerly known as the Chief Minister’s Industry Excellence Awards (CMIEA), is the highest state award adopted from the national-level Industry Excellence Awards.

A total of 30 companies participated in the award this year – a 45 per cent increase from the previous year.

PSIEA uses the internationally recognised Business Excellence Framework as the benchmark criteria in the evaluation process, in search of world-class business excellence.

Among those present at the awards ceremony were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel; Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) chairman Datuk Kamaruzzaman Johari and director-general Zahid Ismail; Sarawak Business Federation president Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg; and SME Association of Sarawak president Jordan Ong.