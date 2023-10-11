Man sentenced to 30 years, 12 strokes for fatally stabbing friend in Bt Kawa

KUCHING (Oct 11): The High Court here yesterday sentenced a man to 30 years in jail and 12 strokes of the cane for murdering his friend three years ago.

Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab meted out the sentence against Moses Manju Verghese, 29, after the accused entered a plea of guilty during the trial.

Moses was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty or between 30 and 40 years’ imprisonment, and if not sentenced to death, shall be punished with whipping of not less than 12 strokes.

The judge ordered the jail sentence to take effect from the date of arrest, and also ordered the accused to pay compensation of RM5,000 to the family of the deceased.

Moses committed the offence in front of an eatery in RPR Batu Kawa here at around 4am on Feb 17, 2020.

Based on the facts of the case, he was with two other men at the premises when his friend, 37, arrived on a motorcycle.

Shortly after, Moses got on the motorcycle and the pair departed the eatery.

However, less than a minute into the journey, the accused took out a knife from the waistband of his pants and stabbed his friend in the waist, chest and under the armpit.

As the victim fell off the motorcycle, Moses ran to his car and left the scene

The victim managed to make his way back to the eatery where he laid down and later died.

The accused was arrested by police on Feb 18, 2020, with an investigation determining the motive of the killing to be revenge.

Deputy public prosecutor Aidatul Azura Zainal Abidin prosecuted, while Moses was represented by lawyers Timothius Ngau Wan and Francis Teron Kadap.