Miri cops nab 28-year-old man in connection with meth trafficking

MIRI (Oct 11): Narcotics police here arrested a 28-year-old suspect yesterday in connection with drug trafficking.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said in a statement last night that police seized 64.21 grams of drugs estimated to be worth RM12,842 during an operation.

“On Oct 10, at around 9.45am, at a premises here in Miri, the narcotics police detained a local man believed to be involved in drug trafficking activities.

“Upon checking one of the rooms of the premises, the team found and seized drugs suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 64.21 grams,” said Alexson.

He said the police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

The Section provides for a death sentence or life imprisonment and a minimum 12 strokes of the rotan.