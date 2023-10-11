Muda claims PKR’s decision not to stand in Jepak against spirit of democracy, says deciding on its by-election candidate

BINTULU (Oct 11): The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has accused Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) of going against the spirit of democracy with its decision not to contest in the Jepak by-election

Muda Sarawak information chief officer Norashikin Baidawi claimed the decision was unfair to Jepak’s constituents.

“The community’s voice should be heard and they shouldn’t be denied a choice in the upcoming Jepak by-election.

“This decision is unfair to the voters of DUN Jepak because they will not have the choice and opportunity to vote for the people’s representative who will carry their voice,” she said in a Facebook post.

Last month, PKR had announced it would not be contesting in the by-election fixed for Nov 4.

According to Norashikin, PKR’s decision was merely for the sake of political stability at the federal level.

“Healthy politics requires a checks and balances system and this cannot be realised if only one party contests or wins without contesting,” she said.

When contacted, she said Muda is discussing its potential candidate for Jepak.

“This Friday, Muda Sarawak’s team will come down to Jepak and Bintulu town,” she told The Borneo Post.

“Muda Bintulu will go to the ground to meet the community and listen to the problems of the local people.”

According to her, although Muda Sarawak is a new political party, this will not be an obstacle for the party to contest.

The Jepak state seat fell vacant when incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) passed away on Sept 15.

Jepak has been GPS component Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) stronghold for six terms.

The coalition has yet to announce its candidate although rumours are rife that PBB Jepak has rejected a candidate from outside the constituency.

To date, only Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has named its candidate: 42-year-old businessman Stevenson Joseph Sumbang.

The Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) has voiced its interest to field a candidate.

Aspirasi president Lina Soo said the party has identified a potential candidate and is currently vetting the person and getting feedback from the ground.

Several others have also announced their intention to contest as independent candidates to challenge GPS in Jepak.

According to the Election Commission’s latest data, Jepak has 22,804 registered voters.