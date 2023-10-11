Multifaceted approach needed to ensure effective crime, drug prevention efforts, says CP

KUCHING (Oct 11): A multifaceted approach is needed to ensure that crime and drug prevention efforts can be most effective, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

Mohd Azman added that the approach would require a combination of law enforcement efforts together with social, educational and community-based strategies.

“These strategies are aimed not only to reduce crime and drug abuse but also to improve the overall quality of life in communities,” he said during a town hall discussion held at the Lundu Community Hall last Friday.

Mohd Azman said through the discussion, each of the participants especially, the community leaders can help to convey the message of crime and drug prevention to a wider audience at the grassroots level.

He added that the community can be the eyes and ears of the police by informing them of any crime or drug related activities in their villages.

“These problems need to be tackled very early. This is also why I urge parents to monitor their children’s activities to ensure that they are not involved in crimes,” he said

Mohd Azman said drug-related crime in Lundu is still low and under control, adding that as of September this year, the district police have made 92 arrests and seized RM5,500 worth of drugs.

On another note, Mohd Azman stressed on the importance of the awareness on the modus operandi of scammers.

He said in order for the public to avoid falling victim to scams such as the Macau scam, love scam and loan scam, they should know the tactics used by the scammers.

“Scam is not only a problem here in Sarawak but it is affecting the whole country, causing a huge amount of losses to their victims,” he added.

Also present at the town hall discussion were Sarawak deputy police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata, Sarawak Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department head SAC Lukas Aket other heads from the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters and Lundu police chief DSP Damataries Lautin.