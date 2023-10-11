Music, workshops at ‘Honest Day Out’ sessions in Haus KCH

KUCHING (Oct 11) Malaysian rock band An Honest Mistake (AHM) is here for ‘An Honest Day Out & The Lonely Hearts Club’ sessions, at HAUS KCH this Saturday (Oct 14) running from noon to 11pm.

Aimed at uniting local artistes and musicians, the activities will include four workshops and later in the evening, a performance showcase featuring bands and musicians ranging from emo, punk, hardcore and punk pop genres.

The workshops are grouped into four: ‘Band Management 101’, ‘Marketing Music Beyond Borders’, ‘Event Organising Made Easy’ and ‘How To Do A Great Soundcheck’.

As for the entertainment, to kick off at 6pm, it will feature AHM, punk quartet Trophy Knives, ‘emonight’ outfit S4DKL, songstress Steff Fleur, hardcore punk band Dance On Your Grave, 2000s’ pop-punkers Hey! Leave A Message, and also co-founder of HAUS KCH, Ashweein Narayanan a.k.a Macha Kaca Mata.

Darren Teh, AHM leadman and co-organiser of ‘An Honest Day Out & The Lonely Hearts Club’ sessions, said: “The goal is for the day-out to really be, well, honest. Lots of things that happen in the music industry are not taught in schools or music colleges.

“You learn from experience, and this workshops and the talks, they’re really for the artistes by the artists – it’s for the community; to educate and to share so that we can all grow together.

“Sharing-sessions during the day, then celebrating at night with a showcase.”

He added that the band established ‘The Lonely Hearts Club Tour’ in April last year, where they visited four locations: Johor, Melaka, Penang, and Ipoh (Perak).

Tickets are on now on sale, via https://thelonelyheartsclubkch.peatix.com/.

For more information about The Lonely Hearts Club, go to thelonelyheartsclubkch.peatix.com/ or www.instagram.com/ahmband/.

Formed in 2008, AHM comprises Teh who is also on rhythm guitar, lead guitarist Tomas Tam, bassist Sonny Wan, and drummer Eugene Gerard. After five albums and numerous tours across Asia, the band has matured to creating a multi-faceted sound ranging from summery pop tunes to emotional ballads, full-on pop rock, relaxed acoustic music, and heavy hardcore.

Located at City Square here, HAUS KCH advocates and facilitates the empowerment of grassroots creative individuals and entities through space- and programme-based collaborations. Established in late 2016 with input from over 10 community groups, this hub now houses eight collectives, businesses, and associations that operate within its building, which has a rentable event space, a creative residency programme space, a co-working space, an art jam space, a recording studio, rentable creative studios, and multiple exhibition sections.