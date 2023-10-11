Parliament: 490 Sabah, S’wak traders benefit from Tamu Entrepreneur Financing Scheme

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 11): A total of 490 Sabah and Sarawak ‘pasar tamu’ (farmers’ market) entrepreneurs have received benefits through the ‘Tamu Entrepreneur Financing Scheme’ (SPUT) programme with a total funding of RM2.25 million as of Sept 30, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said that through the scheme under the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN), a sum of RM5 million for pasar tamu entrepreneurs is allocated to increase the income and socioeconomic status of the B40 group in Sabah and Sarawak.

“For young entrepreneurs, TEKUN has channelled financing to 75 entrepreneurs in Sabah and Sarawak under the Youth Entrepreneur Financing Scheme,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Ali Biju (PN-Saratok).

Ali had wanted to know the latest steps taken by the ministry to empower entrepreneurs, especially from the B40 and young entrepreneurs in the rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, a total of 73 applications have been received since the launch of the Bumiputera Enterprise Enhancement Programme (BEEP) Plus programme under the MADANI Micro Enhancement Programme by SME Corp on Oct 1.

Through the BEEP Plus programme, Ewon said a grant of RM10 million has been prepared specifically for Sabah and Sarawak Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

A total of 1,852 Sabah and Sarawak youth entrepreneurs have received grants totalling RM25.54 million since 2014 under the Tunas Usahawan Belia Bumiputera (TUBE) programme by SME Corp which provides development assistance in the form of training, start-up grants and advisory services. – Bernama