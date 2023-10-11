PBB Info chief chides certain parties claiming authority over S’wak’s carbon matters

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 11): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) information chief Dato Idris Buang has chided the efforts by certain parties to subtly sabotage the state’s economic efforts and potentials related to carbon trading.

Among the things which he sees as an act of sabotage is the claim by certain parties that they have authority over carbon matters in Sarawak.

“Sarawak is positively galvanising its strategies as the power house in the region, and demands for our green energy from Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia and Sabah shows huge revenue potential for Sarawak and indirectly Malaysia.

“The claims can be damaging for Sarawak as some of the investors have inked their intention to come over, with investment plans in billions of ringgit and Sarawak surely does not want them to go.

“Therefore, such unscrupulous claims to try to undermine or usurp Sarawak’s rights and governance over these matters mentioned above, would simply tantamount to subtly sabotaging Sarawak’s economic efforts and potentials in the eyes of investors,” he pointed out in a statement.

He also said sabotage can come in many ways, citing the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review Report presented in Parliament recently as an example of reporting disputable and obviously unverified facts about Sarawak, which he described as “super-damaging” for the state.

When the report on Sarawak was released, he said the contents were seemingly political in nature and were obnoxiously incorrect and could have been published without care and etiquette.

“I thus urge the people behind making of such reports to be properly briefed on the real things that the Sarawak government had done for the period under review and revise these reports in order to give a fair and accurate view of Sarawak,” he stressed.

Idris also reminded all parties concerned that all matters including carbon storage as well as the air space, legally coined as ‘the spectrum’, above Sarawak’s land including the whole of its continental shelf and all the seabed and subsoil beneath it, are inherently owned by and belong to Sarawak.

Thereto, he said, Sarawak’s sovereign rights have always been safeguarded by the Sarawak laws which are further protected by the Federal Constitution itself which provides autonomy for Sarawak to legislate these laws.

“The existence of these unique laws of ours especially regarding land, mining, water, oil and gas (O&G), forests and so on and matters related to or connected and/pertaining or ancillary thereto have been in force since before Sarawak formed Malaysia with its other partners, Federated Malaya and North Borneo (Singapore too, then),” he said.

Thus, he said, any amendments to these laws, for example, the amendments to its Land Code in 2022, were merely to update the law in line with the contemporary usage, terms, nuances and latest technology.

These amendments stem out of Sarawak’s own inherent sovereign rights intrinsically secured under its own laws while these inviolable rights to legislate are preserved in the IGC Report incorporated in the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (registered with the United Nation as Instrument No. 10760), he explained.

“This very agreement was the basis upon which the federation of Malaysia was formed and its spirit lives on and our Federal Constitution now made reference of this in Article 160 (2) (read with Article 1(2) of the same.

“So these matters such as land, water, electricity, forests, mining, local government, religion, native rights and many others upon which Sarawak is clearly autonomous to legislate and enforce, should not be questioned or violated,” he insisted.

Idris thus urged Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to carry on with his exemplary efforts in all the great initiatives related to carbon trading he had embarked upon with even more vigour.

He pointed out that as Sarawak is tenaciously developing its O&G, carbon, hydrogen and others that is in line with the demand for green technology, and with all the legal infrastructure in place, the Sarawak Premier’s efforts are well ahead of the rest of Malaysia.

“The fact is honestly acknowledged by our Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” he said.

Idris was responding to a recent speech by the Sarawak Premier during a PBB Special Convention in Betong which indicated that certain parties are claiming authority over carbon matters in Sarawak.