Petros: Careful planning a must for Miri gas turbine project

MIRI (Oct 11): The successful execution of Miri Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant project requires careful planning covering various areas, including traffic management.

It is informed that the earthwork phase works had kicked off last month.

In this respect, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) is appealing to the public for patience and understanding in helping to facilitate smooth running of this project.

According to Petros vice-president of human capital and relations Ismail Said, Miri CCGT power plant is a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the energy infrastructure and ensuring a sustainable power supply for Miri and its surrounding areas.

“However, the successful execution of this project requires careful planning and management across various aspects, including traffic management,” he said during an engagement event organised by Petros here on Monday.

Held in collaboration with Miri City Council (MCC) and Miri Resident’s Office, the programme was attended by representatives of agencies, schools, the private sector and the local, who were briefed on the traffic management plan during the construction of the power plant, located at Jalan Pantai, Lutong near here.

The earthworks are scheduled to reach completion by July next year.

At the engagement event, an overview of the project was presented by Miri CCGT project manager Staring Kona, while construction manager Tay Teck Hui and the contractor for the Earthworks, Advancecon (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, delivered the ‘Traffic Management Overview and Plan’.

The whole presentation provided stakeholders with an outline of the comprehensive traffic management plan that Petros had developed for the Miri CCGT power plant project, including transportation schedules, road improvements and measures to mitigate any potential disruptions.

Meanwhile, Mayor Adam Yii hailed the event as a good initiative in that it had established and announced the key contact hotlines, allowing the public to connect with Petros and the contractor over any concerns.

“I must commend Petros for initiating this, and being professional and transparent, as it is important to engage and inform the community and other relevant stakeholders, especially on the works that will impact the public,” said the Pujut assemblyman in his closing remarks for the session, where Miri District officer Siti Rohanie and representative of Miri Resident’s Office, Rose Edward, were also present.