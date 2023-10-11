Pickup truck crashes at Jalan Miri-Bypass, passenger sustains shoulder injuries

MIRI (Oct 11): The driver of a pickup truck escaped unscathed while his sole passenger sustained injuries in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Miri-Bypass around 10pm last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said it received a distress call on the accident at 10.13pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of 11 personnel from Bomba Lopeng was deployed to the scene in one fire engine and an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS).

“The accident involved a four-wheel drive (4WD) involving two victims, where both of them managed to come out of the vehicle on their own,” said the centre.

The 52-year-old driver did not suffer physical injuries, while the 53-year-old woman seated in the front passenger’s seat sustained injuries to her shoulder.

“The injured victim was later transported to Miri Hospital in an ambulance,” added the centre.