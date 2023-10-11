Premier: Sarawak mourns loss of Bujang Mohd Nor, leader of calibre

KUCHING (Oct 11): Sarawak has lost a leader of calibre following the passing of Tan Sri Datuk Amar Bujang Mohd Nor, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said the former state secretary was an excellent leader in all positions offered to him by the state administration.

“Today we mourn the loss of an administrator, manager, and an economist, who during his lifetime has contributed immensely to Sarawak,” Abang Johari said in a State Public Communication Unit (Ukas) report today.

Apart from serving under three former chief ministers, Abang Johari said Bujang also contributed much to the development of Islam in the state.

The Premier was among those who paid their last respects to Bujang at his Jalan Abong Taib residence here earlier today.

Separately, Deputy State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Idris Buang described Bujang as a friendly and jovial person.

“An honour for me to say this about Almarhum Tan Sri Bujang Nor. A delightful friend to be with, rich with his wonderful sense of humour, and smiles.

“A passionate enthusiast of sports. A respectable elder amid all and sundry,” said Idris, who is also Muara Tuang assemblyman.

Idris also described Bujang as a serious worker who was disciplined, dedicated, and trustworthy.

Bujang was laid to rest at the Semariang Muslim Cemetery in Petra Jaya here today.

He passed away at the age of 88 at the Normah Medical Specialist Centre here at 8.40pm yesterday (Oct 10).

Bujang was a civil servant for 32 years and served in various key positions in the government.

Born on Aug 8, 1935 at Kampung No. 5, Sungai Lajim here, he obtained his Bachelor of Arts with Honours from the University of Malaya, Singapore in 1959 and attended a one-year postgraduate course in Economic Development at Cambridge University, United Kingdom.

He also obtained a Diploma in National Development from the Institute of Social Studies, The Hague, Netherlands.

He began his career with the state government in 1960 as Sarawak administrative officer and went on to serve in various positions including magistrate (first class), district officer (1962 to 1966), state financial secretary (1971 to 1984), and finally state secretary (1984 to 1992).

Bujang was appointed as acting Head of State from Dec 13, 2015 to Jan 11, 2016.

Besides being involved in the corporate field, especially in the timber industry, Bujang was also involved in charitable, social, and welfare activities.

Among them was serving as Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS) honorary secretary for 18 years from May 2003 to December 2021.