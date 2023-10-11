Rep: Detailed study key to addressing mental health decline among youths

SIBU (Oct 11): A comprehensive examination is needed to determine the factors behind the decline in mental health among youths today, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Speaking at the opening of the 4th International Conference on Youth (ICYOUTH) 2023 here yesterday, he said various internal factors are creating an environment that cause young people to become more vulnerable to mental health challenges than ever before.

“Many fingers are being pointed at digital technology as the villain that is doing immeasurable harm to our youth. If so, how do we balance young people’s needs to be online to conduct their everyday lives with their safe use of digital tools?

“This is a complex question, and there is no singular explanation,” he said.

The ICYOUTH 2023, held at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here, was jointly organised by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM)’s Institute for Social Science Studies (Ipsas), Business Events Sarawak, UTS and the National Youth Policy Institute.

Chieng added that among the internal factors contributing to the decline in youth mental health are societal changes; increased academic pressure; rapid advancement of technology; pervasiveness of social media; economic uncertainty; and the erosion of traditional beliefs and social support systems.

He also pointed out that the digital age has been labelled as the ‘age of disruption’ whereby everyday interaction, work, language and value systems are influenced.

Speaking to reporters later, Chieng said he was pleased to see many delegates, including from the international community, attending the conference to discuss issues related to youth development.

Such discussions, he noted, is especially important in view of the addiction of youngsters to electronic gadgets to the point of affecting their daily lives.

“Even young children now are addicted to their gadgets; so this event is important to increase awareness,” he said.

Also present at the conference was Ipsas director Prof Dr Haslinda Abdullah, who is also event organising chairman.