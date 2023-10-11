Shafie also denies involvement in Kudat land deal

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal has denied any involvement or wrongdoing in the land deal on Kudat’s Pulau Balambangan.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former Chief Minister of Sabah said he had taken legal measures to refute the baseless allegations.

“The recent news surrounding the Kudat land deal on Pulau Balambangan has sparked widespread public interest and discussion.

“It is worth noting that even though I am no longer the Chief Minister, my name has been wrongfully associated with this deal by various political leaders in Sabah.

“I want to make it clear that I categorically deny any involvement or wrongdoing in this case. As a result, I have taken legal measures to refute these baseless allegations.

“I have engaged a lawyer who has filed a lawsuit against those who have linked my name to this land deal. Moreover, a letter of demand has already been served to these individuals,” he said in the statement.

This issue was highlighted recently following allegations posted on Facebook account “Edisi Panas Sabah”, linking Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to a land deal involving 968 hectares of Pulau Balambangan in the northern district of Kudat.

Hajiji has also refuted the allegation of power abuse in approving the land deal in Kudat.

He stressed that the allegations are ill-intended, politically motivated and aimed at smearing his name.

“All the applications have gone through the necessary procedures through the Land Utilisation Committee (LUC) meeting and processed at the office.

“The application for the Yayasan Sabah land has been referred to the Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd board of directors, and everything was done according to the law,”

he had said in response to the allegation in social media.

Investigation will be done and appropriate action will be taken against the officer(s) who released confidential documents that had been used to make the allegation, Hajiji added in a statement on Monday.

Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan had also released a statement denying the claims.

He pointed out that the Sarawakian businessman allegedly involved in the application, who is said to be a crony of Hajiji, in fact also had ties with Shafie.

According to the Facebook account “Edisi Panas Sabah”, the matter has come to the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had been ordered to investigate the accusation.

The same account provided details of the six land approvals amounting to a total of 2,393 acres or 968.4 hectares.

All these areas were reported to have been approved this year and linked to an individual from Sarawak.

The post on Facebook claimed that these areas were for the purposes of goat farming even though the location is on an island with not much grass or vegetation for grazing, no source of freshwater but it is rich with silica.