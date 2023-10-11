Sibu Dart Double competition open for registration

SIBU (Oct 11): Registration is now open for the Dart Double Open Competition from Nov 11 till 12.

In a press release, event organiser Nangka Sports Recreation Club said the competition will be held at the Teku Community Hall here.

Four categories will be contested: Gold Plate, Silver Plate, Highest Finishing, and Last Bull Check.

“For the Gold Plate, the champion will receive RM3,000 plus a trophy; second placing, RM1,500 and a trophy; while third and fourth place will each receive RM500 and a trophy.

“Those in fifth to eight placing will bag RM100 plus a medal each, while ninth to 16th placing will get a medal each,” the press release said.

The first 30 early-bird registrations will only need to pay RM150 per team. The closing date for registration is Nov 9.

Further information can be obtained by calling Freddie (013-8010034), Khussuady (014-6117780) or Jenny (017-8078919).