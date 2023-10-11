Sibu Dart Double competition open for registration

Wednesday, October 11
By Peter Boon on Sports
Nangka Sports Recreation Club said the competition will be held at the Teku Community Hall here with four categories – Gold Plate, Silver Plate, Highest Finishing, and Last Bull Check to be contested. – Photo from Pixabay

SIBU (Oct 11): Registration is now open for the Dart Double Open Competition from Nov 11 till 12.

In a press release, event organiser Nangka Sports Recreation Club said the competition will be held at the Teku Community Hall here.

Four categories will be contested: Gold Plate, Silver Plate, Highest Finishing, and Last Bull Check.

“For the Gold Plate, the champion will receive RM3,000 plus a trophy; second placing, RM1,500 and a trophy; while third and fourth place will each receive RM500 and a trophy.

“Those in fifth to eight placing will bag RM100 plus a medal each, while ninth to 16th placing will get a medal each,” the press release said.

The first 30 early-bird registrations will only need to pay RM150 per team. The closing date for registration is Nov 9.

Further information can be obtained by calling Freddie (013-8010034), Khussuady (014-6117780) or Jenny (017-8078919).

