Sibu wholesalers lodge report against viral video claiming ‘plastic rice’ being sold

SIBU (Oct 11): The Sibu Rice Wholesalers Association has lodged a police report against a viral 55-second video claiming fake rice is being sold.

Association chairman Datuk Wong Kie Sing lodged the report at the Central Police Station here at 11.09am today.

In the report cited by members of the media, Wong claimed to have seen the video uploaded on the Facebook account of a ‘Philip Mejin’.

“In the recording, a woman was seen throwing a lump of rice onto the floor, while expressing dissatisfaction and alleging that fake rice was being sold,” Wong said in the police report.

He also mentioned brands produced by their companies were alleged to contain fake rice.

“The report was made for further action of the police as the video has tarnished our companies’ reputation,” he said.

In the video, a woman can be seen throwing a lump of rice onto the floor several times, while claiming it to be “plastic rice”.

She is also heard saying viewers should stop consuming rice from such brands.