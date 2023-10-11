Snowdan: Interkultur’s event in Kuching set to bring big impact

KUCHING (Oct 11): The selection of Kuching as the host city for Interkultur’s ‘International Choir Competition, Forum, and Workshop 2025’ is set to deliver substantial economic benefits and profound cultural significance to Sarawak.

Deputy Minister II for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan believes that the total economic impact could be at RM9.8 million, with at least RM5.3 million deriving from direct delegates’ expenditure.

“This will contribute RM590,000 in tax revenue and creating 781 job opportunities,” he said during a press conference on the event, held at Bangunan Baitulmakmur 2 in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Snowdan said while the economic benefits would be notable, the intangible impact should be equally significant as well.

In this regard, he said Saarwak’s rich musical heritage, deeply intertwined with its diverse indigenous cultures, had helped preserve many cultural traditions.

“Therefore, music is an important art form in keeping our cultures alive and visible throughout modernisation,” he added.

He also said Sarawak’s reputation as a global music hub had been bolstered by the successful hosting of major international-level events such as the Rainforest World Music Festival.

Recent additions such as the Borneo Music Festival 2022 and the Borneo Sonic Music Festival had further solidified the state’s status as a destination for world-class concerts and music festivals, he added.

“Music, be it traditional, ethnic, or pop, is an important part of our gatherings, and I hope that Interkultur and their delegates would take the opportunity to explore our music scene, collaborate with local talents on initiatives, and leave legacies within Sarawak’s creative communities,” said Snowdan.

It would be the first time for renowned German cultural organisation Interkultur to hold this event in Malaysia.

It is informed that Interkultur has remained well-established since 1988, with it having fostered connections among more 10,000 choirs and 450,000 singers from across the globe.

“The International Choir Competition, Forum and Workshop will focus on Interkultur’s belief that ‘singing together brings nations together’.

“Because music is a universal language, the event is expected to attract 1,000 participants to Kuching— 800 of whom are from the international choral communities,” said the deputy minister.

Meanwhile, Interkultur country representative Susanna Saw said the organiser had selected Kuching as the venue for the event because of its ‘strongest musical heritage’.

She added that Interkultur, through this event, would want to also showcase the diverse cultures to the world.

“As such, it is important for us to start nurturing the local musicians, music students and music teachers to start raising our music standard and our choir singing standard in order to prepare for this big event in the year 2025.

“So I would say it is a benefit for everyone to have this event in Kuching,” added Saw.