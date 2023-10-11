S’wak Chinese association head wants greater clarity on proposed targeted subsidies on goods

KUCHING (Oct 11): Greater clarity must be provided on the federal government’s proposal to implement targeted subsidies on goods, said Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Dato Richard Wee.

Wee said the federal government’s recent announcements about the proposal to implement targeted subsidies represented a complicated issue since there were still many uncertainties on which industries would be affected.

“Also, when the government proposed targeted subsidies, which areas or sectors are they focusing on and what targeted group are they looking at,” he told The Borneo Post when asked to comment about the targeted subsidies proposal by the federal government.

He said it remains to be seen what kind of subsidies will be involved in the federal government’s proposal.

“Therefore, it is very hard to make comments when there are so many uncertainties and moving targets,” he said.

Recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the subsidies provided by the federal government would exceed RM81 billion this year and a rationalisation of subsidies would be carried out for a more efficient financial distribution.