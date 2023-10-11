Use abundant electricity to attract good investments, not sell it, Chong tell S’wak govt

KUCHING (Oct 11): The Sarawak government should focus on how to use the state’s abundant electricity to attract good investment into the state, instead of thinking about selling electricity to Peninsular Malaysia or Singapore, said Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

As Sarawak is blessed with hydro electricity which is considered clean energy, he added, the state government should leverage on this to attract foreign investment and even Peninsular Malaysia companies to set up their plants and offices in Sarawak.

“Many companies have set their zero carbon emission target in another five to 10 years’ time, thus the need for clean energy. In this era of all countries and companies racing to lower the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission, clean energy has thus become a valuable commodity,” he said in a statement.

He reasoned that while the sale of clean energy to Peninsular Malaysia or Singapore can fetch good prices, it will not generate industrial development and more domestic employment in Sarawak.

Furthermore, he said when companies in Peninsular Malaysia or Singapore obtained their clean energy thus making their products ‘green’ and more saleable, it indirectly poses further competition for Sarawak entrepreneurs, which further stifles the industrial growth in Sarawak which he opines is already currently “at a very miserable state”.

“By selling clean energy to Peninsular Malaysia or Singapore, it is similar to us in the past decades selling crude oil and gas to other countries.

“We may get the royalties and sales taxes, but our youths have to go out of Sarawak to look for good jobs and the state government under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) should learn its lesson and not repeat the same mistake.

“If companies in Peninsular Malaysia or Singapore need clean energy, then let them come and set up their plants and offices in Sarawak, not supply them with the clean energy which does not create additional job opportunities for our people,” he stressed.

While the GPS government can boast of the government having a lot of money and being the richest state government in Malaysia, Sarawakians’ mean or medium income is still way below the national mean or medium income level, he argued, describing the undesirable situation as the “rich government but poor people” phenomena.

He, therefore, called upon the GPS government to stop the negotiation for the sale of electricity to Peninsular Malaysia or Singapore and entice good and high value-added foreign direct investment and even domestic direct investment with Sarawak’s clean energy.

“The government should also accord the existing Sarawakian entrepreneurs and SMEs with the clean energy so that their products can be labelled as green products too,” he said.