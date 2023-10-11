Zahid: BN ready to support GPS in Jepak by-election

KUCHING (Oct 11): Barisan Nasional (BN) is ready to lend a hand to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming Jepak by-election, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

At the same time, the BN chairman expressed his confidence that GPS can win the by-election as it is a strong party.

“GPS is a strong coalition in Sarawak and Jepak seat has always been a traditional seat of GPS.

“As such, we are confident that GPS can win this seat especially when it has a strong machinery to defend the seat,” the deputy prime minister told a press conference after chairing a rural executive councillors and ministers coordination meeting (Mexclub).

The Jepak seat is currently vacant following the demise of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

The late politician had represented Jepak for six terms since the seat was introduced in the 1996 State Election.

GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has yet to announce the coalition’s candidate to stand in the by-election; however, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom recently confirmed that the Premier had already identified the candidate.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day for the by-election on Nov 4 while nomination day and early voting will be held on Oct 21 and 31 respectively.